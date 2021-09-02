Increase in electricity tariff will push more Nigerians into poverty – ActionAid Nigeria warns

Increase in electricity tariff will push more Nigerians into poverty – ActionAid Nigeria warns

Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:32 am


Electricity supply cables: Actionaid urges NERC to stop planned hike in electricity tariff

Electricity supply cables: Actionaid urges NERC to stop planned hike in electricity tariff

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
ActionAid Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation has warned that the  alleged resolution by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directing the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariffs will push more people in the country into poverty.
The international NGO said such increase in electricity tariff will further erode the purchasing power of workers in formal and informal sectors and will further impoverish more Nigerians.
Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director, Ene Obi said, “The increase in electricity tariff is not only ill timed but insensitive to the precarious plight of Nigerians whose lean disposable incomes are already decapitated.
“ActionAid’s position is hinged on the premise that previous hike in electricity tariffs had not translated to effective and regulatory strategies to manage the impact of such hikes on macro-economic indices affecting end-users that are currently economically crippled and trapped”.
She also reminded the Federal Government “that more than a hundred million Nigerians are living below the poverty line.”
“Instead of this tariff hike,NERC asked should compel all the actors in Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to ensure increased efficiency in the power sector including managing energy loses to make erratic power supply a thing of the past as a way of boosting productivity and Nigeria’s GDP. We urge NERC to rescind this decision and ensure that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry improve its performance before considering a tariff increase.
“If this purported decision is not reconsidered, the cost of production of basic items produced in the country will increase and this may also lead to job losses in the already ailing medium and small-scale industries in Nigeria. Investors who rely largely on power supply will obviously not be able to break even. To remain afloat, they will have to shift the burden of increased cost of production to the final consumers of their products and services in an economy already choked by inflation”.
“ActionAid Nigeria therefore calls on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Federal Government, to halt the planned electricity tariff increment and uphold its values of transparency, fairness, and accountability by ensuring continuous consultation with the masses while protecting consumer rights,” the NGO said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian troops: 15 mins ago

    Troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover equipment in Borno
    President Buhari: APC group say he has recovered nearly a trillion naira since he assumed office 45 mins ago

    Buhari recovered about N1 trillion stolen funds, assets since 2015 – APC Group
    Police: 1 hour ago

    Police arrest 8 suspects for beating alleged cattle rustler to death in Jigawa
    Doctors suspend strike in Ondo 2 hours ago

    Ondo doctors suspend strike
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 2 hours ago

    CBN denies non remittance of 80 % surpluses
    Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: dismisses suspension by his ward in Rivers 3 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus speaks on his suspension by ward executive
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Nigeria records 11 more COVID-19 deaths
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Rampaging gunmen kill 8 in Kogi community