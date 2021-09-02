APC expels Yola South chairman for insulting Buhari

APC expels Yola South chairman for insulting Buhari

Thursday, September 2, 2021 1:20 pm


APC logo: expels Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, Caretaker Chairman in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) in Adamawa. for abusing President Buhari

APC logo: expels Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, Caretaker Chairman in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) in Adamawa. for abusing President Buhari

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has ratified the expulsion of Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, the Caretaker Chairman in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) in Adamawa who was shown in a video abusing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC CECPC, who announced the decision in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Adamu’s expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

Akpanudoedehe said the decision to expel him from the party, was part of resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s National Secretariat, on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee.

“The committee was setup by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, against the interest of the party,” he said.

He said Adamu was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby creating doubts over his leadership qualities and loyalty to the party.

Akpanudoedehe called on party members to always demonstrate self discipline and restraint, by desisting from acts and utterances that were inimical to the interest of the party.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 3 mins ago

    Ethiopia: Tigray aid situation worsening by the day, UN warns
    Dr Godwin Kwanga of Benue State University: rescued from kidnappers 20 mins ago

    Police rescue abducted Benue varsity lecturer
    Iwuanyanwu: quits politics 41 mins ago

    Iwuanyanwu quits politics, says he feels accomplished
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 53 mins ago

    Congresses: APC to punish members over court cases
    Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani: predicts victory for APC in Southeast in the 2023 general elections 1 hour ago

    2023: APC ready to take over 5 Southeast states – Sen. Nnamani
    4 hours ago

    Narrow Politics and Questions of Democratic Development
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo travels to Tanzania
    5 hours ago

    The Anambra election will be free and fair, not written