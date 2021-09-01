Vigilantes gun down kidnappers trying to collect ransom in Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam

The Police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of a kidnapper by vigilantes, while trying to collect ransom from the family of an abductee.

Police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday, in Yola, added that the incident occurred on Aug. 26 in Song Local Government Area of the state.

” The State command received a report from the Police Division in Song LGA on 26 August, 2021, that a suspected kidnapper was killed while trying to collect ransom”, Nguroje said.

He said the command was investigating the matter, but a credible source and member of the vigilance group in Murke village, Song LGA, told NAN that on Aug. 20, a gang of suspected criminals, believed to be kidnappers, invaded Balms community.

The source said that during the attack, the criminals stormed the residence of one Bakomi Andrawus, where they shot and killed him instantly.