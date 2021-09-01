Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Three suspected kidnappers, Bright Emumwen, Evans Osariemen and Chukwudi Anyanwu, were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody, by an Edo State High Court.

The Court presided over by Justice Ohimai Oviageli, ordered the remand of the suspects at the Benin Correctional Centre, Sapele Road, for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a family of three.

In an Exparte Order marked charge No. B/CD/1495M/2021, it was alleged that the suspects, among other charges, conspired among themselves to kidnap one Sunday Onofua, his wife, Patience Onofua and their son, Samuel Onufua, all of Okpagha community, off Benin-Auchi Road Benin City, Edo State.

After listening to the Prosecution Counsel, I.E. Ekibade, Justice Oviageli ordered the suspects be remanded in custody, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Judge ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution of Edo State for legal advice.

She thereafter adjourned the case to 13 September, 2021.