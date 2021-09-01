Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo

Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:21 am


Court orders remand of three kidnapping suspects in Edo

Court orders remand of three kidnapping suspects in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Three suspected kidnappers, Bright Emumwen, Evans Osariemen and Chukwudi Anyanwu, were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody, by an Edo State High Court.
The Court presided over by Justice Ohimai Oviageli, ordered the remand of the suspects at the Benin Correctional Centre, Sapele Road, for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a family of three.
In an Exparte Order marked charge No. B/CD/1495M/2021, it was alleged that the suspects, among other charges, conspired among themselves to kidnap one Sunday Onofua, his wife, Patience Onofua and their son, Samuel Onufua, all of Okpagha community, off Benin-Auchi Road Benin City, Edo State.
After listening to the Prosecution Counsel, I.E. Ekibade, Justice Oviageli ordered the suspects be remanded in custody, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Judge ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution of Edo State for legal advice.
She thereafter adjourned the case to 13 September, 2021.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    “We Don’t Want Any Child in Nigeria Denied Basic Education” – Osinbajo
    40 mins ago

    MMA2 driver turns in bag containing money, jewelry, others worth millions of naira
    President Muhammadu Buhari: sacks two ministers 44 mins ago

    Buhari sacks 2 ministers
    2 hours ago

    Anambra’s Oil-bearing Status:  A Good Fight
    4 hours ago

    LASTMA impounds 3,850 vehicles in 3 months
    Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill two kidnappers in Adamawa 5 hours ago

    Vigilantes gun down kidnappers trying to collect ransom in Adamawa
    Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: appointed Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in charge of Health Emergency Intelligence. 6 hours ago

    NCDC boss, Ihekweazu appointed Assistant DG of WHO
    CBN head office in Abuja 6 hours ago

    CBN appoints 8 new directors