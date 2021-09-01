Police speak on alleged killing of bus driver in Enugu

Police speak on alleged killing of bus driver in Enugu

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 7:22 am


Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar,

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police have urged the general public to disregard a malicious and unfounded video clip circulating on social media platforms alleging that its operatives shot and killed a bus driver in Enugu metropolis last Sunday.

While disputing the claim, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu, the state police command explained that rather, the bus was involved in a ‘serious lone accident on Aug. 29 at about 10 am within Enugu metropolis.

The Police also claimed that nobody died in the incident, contrary to the claim in the viral video.

“The commercial mini-bus driver on sighting police operatives on routine stop and search duty, along Unity Estate Road by Loma-Linda Estate, engaged the vehicle on reverse to evade operatives and in the process ran into a ditch.

“However, no casualty was recorded, while occupants of the commercial vehicle who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

“Unfortunately, some miscreants took advantage of the incident to cause a breach of public peace, by blocking the road and obstructing vehicular movements along Ziks Avenue, within the precinct of Uwani Police Station, Enugu,’’ he said.

In view of the incident, Ndukwe said in the statement that the new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has cautioned residents against lawlessness and spread of falsehood in the state.

Abubakar also called on commercial mini-bus and tricycle operators to be law-abiding and use the right channels to report or express their grievance over any incident, rather than take laws into their own hands.

“Such a report is nothing but the product of mischief aimed at misinforming and misleading the public.

“To this end, the originators and peddlers of such falsehood have been cautioned to desist forthwith, as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

