Buhari sacks 2 ministers

In an unusual move, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sacked two members of his cabinet.

The Special Adviser to the President on media and Publicity told journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting that President Buhari has relieved the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono and Power, Mamman Saleh of their appointment.

He added that the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar has been deployed to to take over Federal Ministry of Agriculture, while the Minister of State for Works Abubakar Aliyu is to take over at the Ministry of Power.

Details later.