APC zones 2023 governorship ticket to Niger South

APC zones 2023 governorship ticket to Niger South

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 11:37 pm


APC logo: Niger APC zoned governorship ticket for 2023 election to South

APC logo: Niger APC zoned governorship ticket for 2023 election to South

By Obinna Unaeze

The Niger chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has zoned its 2023 governorship ticket to Niger South, an official has said.

Alhaji Mohammed Kolo, Special Adviser on Politics and Strategy to Gov. Abubakar Bello, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Kolo said that the deputy governorship ticket was also zoned to Niger East.

He faulted claims that Bello had annointed a candidate to succeed him after leaving office In 2023.

“On the zoning arrangement, the caucus of the ruling APC on July 3, unanimously agreed to allow zone “A” (Niger South), to produce the next gubernatorial candidate of our party,” he said.

The Special Adviser said that to achieve the objective of the zoning arrangement, all party positions in the state executives would be reshuffled during the state’s party congress.

“All the party positions currently held by Niger East will go to Niger North and those occupied by Niger North will be reversed to Niger South,” he said.

Kolo also said that the state administration had mapped out strategies towards ensuring a smooth and robust transition programme.

“This will afford all the members of the party a level playing field as the countdown to 2023 begins.

“This administration wants to ensure that everybody is given a level playing field without victimising any party faithful.

“We want to give power back to the people, let them decide who they want to preside over their affairs, that is what we have decided to do as true democrats,” he said.

Kolo said that having studied previous haphazard transition in the state, the current leadership was mindful of the landmines associated with the imposition of candidates and would follow through its transition programme.

“We carefully studied why two past transitions in the state failed because there was imposition of candidates.

“We are committed to a smooth and robust transition plan, God willing, we will carry it to the later

” Already, we are engaging in confidence building mechanism with equity, fairness and justice as our watchword,” Kolo said.

He said that the current administration was determined to ensure that aspirants for all positions, not just that of the governor, were given level playing ground to ensure that APC remain firmly on ground in the state.

“We carefully studied two past transitions between 1999-2007 and 2007-2015 and discovered that the incumbents ( Governors), failed because of imposition of candidates and we have vowed to avoid it,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had also zoned its governorship ticket to the same Niger South.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    MMA2 driver turns in bag containing money, jewelry, others worth millions of naira
    President Muhammadu Buhari: sacks two ministers 28 mins ago

    Buhari sacks 2 ministers
    2 hours ago

    Anambra’s Oil-bearing Status:  A Good Fight
    4 hours ago

    LASTMA impounds 3,850 vehicles in 3 months
    Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill two kidnappers in Adamawa 4 hours ago

    Vigilantes gun down kidnappers trying to collect ransom in Adamawa
    Court orders remand of three kidnapping suspects in Edo 5 hours ago

    Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo
    Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: appointed Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in charge of Health Emergency Intelligence. 5 hours ago

    NCDC boss, Ihekweazu appointed Assistant DG of WHO
    CBN head office in Abuja 6 hours ago

    CBN appoints 8 new directors