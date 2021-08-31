Anambra 2021: I’m anxious for your success, Buhari tells Andy Uba

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally received Sen. Andy Uba, the Anambra gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 6 election.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted the president as saying: “I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck.

“I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

The candidate was accompanied to the event by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Uzodinma is also the Chairman, Campaign Council for the Anambra November gubernatorial election.

Others at the presidential villa with the candidate were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Buni, who also spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, said the APC was waxing stronger in Anambra with the recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“So, that tells you how ready we are and how APC is growing and waxing stronger in Anambra state and that’s how we are sure of victory come November 2021,” he added.

According to him, efforts are on to settle the differences among aggrieved members of the party in the state, saying already a committee had been set up for that purpose.

He said: “We have a committee to that effect that is working hard to bring all our members together in Anambra for us to have one united family to face the election and we are sure of victory.

“Many people are crossing over to APC since after our gubernatorial primaries, and that attest to Mr President’s performance, especially when you see the infrastructure he is putting in place across the country, and especially in the south East.

“You know, the ongoing Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha roads and the rest of other infrastructures that are being put in place by Mr President are part of what is attracting many people to the party coupled with the fact that APC has produced a candidate that is acceptable to Anambra.

“The entrance of Sen. Joy Emordi and Sen. Stella Oduah is a boost to the party in Anambra.

“So, you can see by yourself that APC is accepted in Anambra and by the grace of God, we are going to win the election,” he added.

Uzodinma, who also spoke to the correspondents, dismissed the assertion that politics was tearing the Uba family apart.

He, however, posited that APC as a political family would ensure victory at the poll in Anambra.

The governor said: “The business of winning a state election cannot be achieved by one family, no matter how united or how strong that family is.

“But as it concerns the Uba family, we have a reconciliation committee, consultation is ongoing. But when we talk about family here, the political family is APC.

“You may be a biological brother but you are not a member of my party, so you are not my brother politically speaking.

“So, APC as a family we are united and we’re going to unite more in Anambra and by the grace of God, we will win the election.”