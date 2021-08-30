Union President Tasked on Community Development

Members of Idheze Community Development Union (ICDU) in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have tasked Mr Goddy Egene, who has just been re-elected as President-General, to use this for the development of the community.

In particular, the members called on Egene, to ensure the construction of a befitting palace for the community’s traditional rulers, Odionlogbo of Idheze.

To get the second term in office, Egene secured over 600 votes against other contestants, Godspower Imo and Cousin Thomas, who secured 200 and 75 votes respectively, in a keenly contested election held on Saturday, in Idheze community

Mr Paul Eterigho Okuweh said: “He has won the election now for the second term. While we congratulate him for the feat, he must use his re-election as the love and confidence the people of the community have in him.

“This is a call for service, he must strive to use his second term to bring unprecedented development to the community. He must also join those that contested with him and share from their wealth of experience in developing the community.

“Furthermore, our monarch is without an official palace, he rules from his private home, for this, we are calling on the President-General to ensure that during his term, our monarch gets a befitting palace.

“Another important thing is that the President-General should seek from God Solomon’s wisdom and have listening hear to his people. More importantly, he should ensure that money coming from the oil companies operating in the community do not go to individual’s bank accounts. He should ensure that the money is well utilized for the development of the community”.