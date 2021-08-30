Civil Defence reacts to viral video of alleged attack on personnel in Anambra

Civil Defence reacts to viral video of alleged attack on personnel in Anambra

Monday, August 30, 2021 3:36 pm


Civil Defence officers: Speaks on viral video of alleged attack on its personnel in Umueri, Imo State

Civil Defence officers: Speaks on viral video of alleged attack on its personnel in Umueri, Anambra State

By Chimezie Anaso

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reacted to a viral video purporting that gunmen attacked its operatives at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area on Monday.

The video alleged the targeting of NSCDC personnel and the burning of their operational vehicle.

But in a statement issued on Monday by the NSCDC Anambra Command, the organisation said there was no truth in the viral video.

The statement was signed by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, a Deputy Superintendent of Corps and Command Public Relations Officer.

It said the video was being circulated by crisis merchants and mischief makers, noting that Anambra was peaceful and calm.

“The attention of the NSCDC, Anambra State Command has been drawn to a video in circulation in the social media insinuating that Civil Defence officers and vehicle were attacked on Aug. 30 at Nenyi Umueri.

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the video in circulation. All NSCDC facilities in Anambra State are safe.

“In addition, all operational vehicles in the state deployed for assignments are without any untoward incident today.

“This is purely the handwork of crisis merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and fear in the minds of Anambra people and residents alike.

“The Command, with other sister security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that security situation in Anambra is intact,’’ Okadigbo stated.

He added that the NSCDC appreciated the collaboration and support of the people for its activities.

He appealed that information about the NSCDC should be confirmed before being circulated to avoid misleading the public. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CJN Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, 27 mins ago

    Exparte Orders: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges
    49 mins ago

    Union President Tasked on Community Development
    53 mins ago

    $48.5bn spent on international transfers from 2011 to 2020  — FIFA
    Islamic State claims responsibility for rockets fired at Kabul airport 2 hours ago

    Afghanistan: Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Kabul airport
    2 hours ago

    Flashback/Victor Uwaifo: “How I Encountered a Mermaid”   
    Map showing South-south of Nigeria: Group wants 2023 presidency to be zoned to South south 2 hours ago

    2023: Group wants presidency zoned to South South
    President Kiir of South Sudan 3 hours ago

    Internet disrupted in South Sudan after call for protests
    Members of Taliban in Afghanistan's president office 3 hours ago

    Taliban denounces U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan