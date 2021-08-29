Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria’s Omolayo wins gold in power lifting

Sunday, August 29, 2021 2:39 pm


Bose Omolayo: WIns gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s power lifting -79kg in the ongoing 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

By Georgina Adegbie

Bose Omolayo’s best lift of 141 kg on Sunday was good enough to win gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s power lifting -79kg in the ongoing 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omolayo recorded the best lift of 141 kg to take the first position in her category.

Nataliia Oliinyk from Ukraine placed second with a lift of 133 kg, while Vera Muratova from Russian Federation lifted 132 Kg to win bronze to take.

The 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, which started on Aug. 24 is expected to end on Sept. 5.

