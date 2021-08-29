On Victor Uwaifo Verbatim: Back to His Mammy-Water

By Odolaye Aremu

“Victor Uwaifo had the talent of about 20 skilled workers. He was a multi-instrumentalist. A body-builder. Inventor. Architect. Educator. Engineer. Sculptor. Artist. He was in no joke the closest to Michelangelo that we ever had.

His was a brain we ought to embalm for posterity for his tremendous output and individual achievements. Sadly they’ve stopped teaching history in our schools. Overtime that shall prove even sadder than his death. Time never reach!”