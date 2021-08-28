President Buhari pays tribute to veteran artist, Prof. Grillo

Saturday, August 28, 2021


Late Prof. Yusuf Grillo, Veteran Nigerian Visual Artist

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Grillo family, friends, associates and art lovers on the passing of Prof. Yusuf Cameron Grillo, the pioneer Head of the Department of Art and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday believed that the legendary artist and founding President of the Society of Nigeria Artists was a master in promoting creativity and raising awareness on the beauty in indigenous traditions.

President Buhari particularly acknowledged Grillo’s stained glass paintings to showcasing the rich Yoruba culture and heritage in his works.

He affirmed that one of the greatest legacies of Grillo was his devotion to educating and mentoring a younger generation, who he said, through the power of the visual arts would continue to promote dialogue, understanding and appreciation of the uniqueness of the Nigerian society.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for his many fans who would sorely miss him.

