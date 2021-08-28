Plateau killings: Lawmakers ask LGs to set up vigilante, give Lalong ultimatum

Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:15 am


By Peter Amine
As a sign of commitment to the urgent need for the people to protect themselves, the Plateau State House of Assembly had directed all local government Chairmen to recruit 200 vigilance personnel in each of their councils to boost and augment local intelligence gathering.
As a result, the lawmakers ask the council chairpersons to suspend their planned recruitment of Adhoc teachers for the 200 vigilante personnel.
Mr Philip Dasun, Chairman, House Committee on Information said this while briefing journalists in Jos on Friday.
He also revealed that Plateau State House of Assembly has asked Governor Gov. Simon Lalong to address the security challenges bedviling the state within two weeks.

Dasun said that the assembly would know the next line of action after the two-week ultimatum.
“We strongly call on Plateau people to practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing our safety as a people,” he said.
The committee chairman also called on traditional rulers to look inward and release the local security design to protect Plateau people as well as reinforce the vigilance, hunters and local wise men to defend the people.
“As an assembly with people at heart, we call on Plateau citizens to have confidence in us with renewed commitment
“We have given two weeks to the governor to take action on the resolutions the House has forwarded on security matters and how to restore peace.
“We call on the Gov. Simon Bako Lalong to come up with a statement defending us as a people and to bring back renewed commitment to the cause of Plateau.
The legislator called on security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the mayhem and be punished according to the Law.
“On behalf of the  assembly, I wish to sympathize with the government and Plateau people on the barbaric and dastardly killings that have been taking place in different communities in the state.
“I sympathize with communities in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Jos North, Jos South, Mangu, Riyom, University of Jos community and recently that of Yelwa Zangam.
“The House condemns all these killings in totality, all these killings are unacceptable and condemnable.
“We commiserate with the families of all those who lost their loved ones during these attacks,” he said.
Mr Nanbol Daniel, Chairman, House Committee on Health in his contribution urged the people to protect themselves but should not go against the law.
Daniel said that the assembly had resolved that Plateau Government should compensate victims of the attacks.
The health committee chairman said that legislators would continue to update the people on their efforts to restore peace in the state.

