Posing as EFCC operative, Babatunde scammed suspected fraudsters of N38m

It was a case of dupes being duped as one Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde has been arrested in Lagos for obtaining over N38 million from suspected internet fraudsters in order to prevent their arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC said Babatunde had posed as one of its officers to obtained the money from the suspected cybercriminals.

“Upon his arrest, a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos, which was developed with the proceeds of the perpetrated fraud, was recovered from him.”