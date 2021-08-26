PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University

Former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan was on Thursday inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University of Uganda.

Jonathan attended the event alongside as shown in the photographs shared on his Facebook page.

While also announcing his inauguration, the former Nigerian President wrote, “I am pleased to have been formally inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda.

“I congratulate the new graduands and urge them to deploy their knowledge towards positively impacting people, building a community of reformers and improving the society.”

– GEJ

