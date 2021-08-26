Kogi: Vigilante group nabs man disguised as a woman

Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:18 am


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State vigilante group in charge of Adavi Local Government Area LGA, on Wednesday, arrested a young man who disguised as a woman in Zariagi community.

Luck ran against the gender impersonator, when officers of the vigilante group noticed he was making suspicious moves and acting in manners not in tandem with his borrowed looks.

A statement issued by Jamiu Habeeb, the media aide to the LGA Chairman, noted that the council boss was at the scene to confirm the incident.

According to the statement, the council chairman, Joseph Omuya Salami directed the vigilante group to hand over the suspect to Nigeria Army, whose officers were also at the scene, for further questioning.

The suspect confirmed his name to be Musa, an indigene of the State from Ofu LGA. He claimed to be a dancer but was yet to disclose his motive in that area because nobody could identify him as part of the community or have met him before.

It would be recalled that Zariagi community was a reference point for kidnapping and banditry in the state, before the government deployed more security agencies and surveillance to the area

The statement confirmed that the Nigerian Army has taken charge of the situation and after investigations Musa will be tried if found guilty of any criminal act.

