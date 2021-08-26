Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum

Thursday, August 26, 2021 2:51 pm


Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors

By Emmanuel Mogbede

APC governors said in Abuja on Thursday that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno’s insightful and resolute passion to mobilise Nigerians to end insecurity was inspirational.

The governors, operating under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), made the declaration while congratulating Gov. Zulum on his 52nd birthday.

The declaration was made in a statement signed by the forum’s chairman. Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

It noted that Zulum’s passion for managing processes of governance was also a source of inspiration that should be emulated.

“The PGF joins all Nigerians to celebrate the birthday of Prof. Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno. We celebrate this special occasion with your entire family and the people of Borno.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria.

“We acknowledge your dedication and commitment to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast and insecurity in every part of the country,’’ the forum stated.

It reaffirmed its commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum assured that it would continue to roll out programmes to strengthen the capacities of governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.

