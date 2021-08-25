Lagos PDP chairman dies one month after death of party’s secretary

By Adekunle Williams

Less than a month after they lost the secretary of their party, members of the Lagos chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been thrown into mourning again with the death of their Chairman, Dr Dominic Adegbola.

Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, who announced the death of Adegbola in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the late politician died of COVID-19 related ailments.

The State Secretary of the party, Mr Muiz Dosunmu-Shodipe died on July 28, in Lagos and was buried on July 30.

Speaking on Adegbola, a senior medical practitioner, Gani described him as an exceptional politician, who deployed much of his hard earned money into philanthropy.

The PDP spokesman said: “He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital. Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group.

“He had held many political positions, including, State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Lateef Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

“He had also contested Lagos state governorship on the platform of APGA. He was the candidate of the Jakande group for the Lagos west senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Sen. Bola Tinubu.”.

Gani, who described Adegbola as a martyr, added that the late medical practitioner was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperised and the less-privileged.

According to him, the late chairman stood for the development of Lagos state.

“He will be forever remembered in Lagos politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags in the state shall fly at half mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.

“Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family,” he added.

Justice Oyekan Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court , had on June 23 , removed Mr Adedeji Doherty, as Lagos State PDP chairman and reinstated Adegbola as chairman.