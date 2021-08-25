FG repatriates another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya

FG repatriates another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 11:16 pm


Another batch of Nigerians repatriated from Libya on Tuesday

Another batch of Nigerians repatriated from Libya on Tuesday

By Lizzy Okoji

The Embassy of Nigeria in Tripoli, Libya, on Wednesday, repatriated another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya in continuation of its rescue operations to ensure no Nigerian is stranded in the country.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of Nigeria to Libya disclosed this in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According Musa, the 107 evacuees, mostly victims of human trafficking were expected to arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday night.

Musa said that the Nigerian mission in Libya had made it a priority to ensure no Nigerian was left stranded in Libya or subjected to inhuman treatment.

“The evacuees, mostly young men and women were either irregular migrants or victims of human trafficking, some of whom were cajoled into the dangerous journey in search of proverbial and elusive greener pasture.

“The evacuation exercise was carried out by NAF aircraft C-130 H which arrived same day with all the 107 passengers at Nnamdi International airport at 12 midnight (Nigerian time).

“In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, a day before their departure from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, all the passengers took the mandatory PCR test for coronavirus and only those with negative results were allowed to board the aircraft.

“With sustained coordination of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and support of Ministry of Defence, the Mission will continue to render usual consular assistance to Nigerians in difficult circumstances in Libya,” Musa stated.

Musa  also appreciated the cooperation of the Libyan authorities for the successful evacuation exercise.

The mission had earlier evacuated 100 stranded Nigerians on Aug. 13.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: Attack bullion van, kill police officer in Ondo 1 hour ago

    Again, gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo, kills driver, policeman
    Kathy Hochul: sworn-in as first female governor of New York, 2 hours ago

    Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York’s first female governor
    Atiku: Group asks him not to contest the 2023 presidency 2 hours ago

    2023: Group explains why Atiku should not contest
    Lagos PDP Chairman, Dominic Adegbola dies 3 hours ago

    Lagos PDP chairman dies one month after death of party’s secretary
    Rivers State University 3 hours ago

    Robbers in police uniform burgle ATM at Rivers University
    6 hours ago

    Maximising marketing agency contracts
    6 hours ago

    IBEDC Lists Achievements, Decries Activities of Vandals
    Gunmen: Abduct National Electoral Commission Secretary, Mohammed Abubakar-Opu, 7 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct Nasarawa Electoral Commission Secretary