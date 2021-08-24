Senator Biyi Durojaiy dies of Covid-19 at 88

Senator Biyi Durojaiy dies of Covid-19 at 88

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:30 pm


 

Olabiyi Durojaiye

The pro-democracy community in Nigeria has lost one of its own, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. He, according to The Punch, died of COVID-19 on Monday in Lagos at the age of 88. In the Fouth Republic, he was a Senator. Also, he was a former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission.
Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned his death. Abiodun, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock over the passage of the Ijebu-Igbo politician.

The statement read that Durojaiye who was a leading member of the pro-democracy group, NADECO, was also in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

“He was with us during the Stakeholders meeting for the Ward Congress last month and was a strong pillar of our Administration,” the governor was quoted by The Punch as saying.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lt. General Farouk Yahaya: confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by Senate 3 hours ago

    Army speaks on alleged recruitment of repentant Boko Haram terrorists
    Martin Mabutho dies at 47 3 hours ago

    Multichoice Nigeria losses top executive
    President Muhammadu Buhari: BMO says his anti-corruption war is not targeted at the opposition 4 hours ago

    Buhari`s anti-corruption war: BMO replies PDP
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: 4 hours ago

    Residents flee after gunmen kill 6 persons in 2 Ogoni communities
    Guns: 2 shot dead in cult clashes in Delta State 4 hours ago

    Cult war claims 2 lives in Delta community
    Chude and Funke Akindele 4 hours ago

    ‘I wish I could just die’ – Funke Akindele narrates ‘COVID-19 arrest’ experience
    Centre: EFCC Chairman, Bawa and the bank auditors 5 hours ago

    ‘It will no longer be business as usual’ – EFCC chairman tells bank auditors
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State 9 hours ago

    Zulum: Nigerian Govt cannot reject repentant Boko Haram, except…