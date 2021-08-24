DSS appeals bail granted 4 Igboho aides

By Wandoo Sombo

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja that it has appealed the bail granted four of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho).

When the matter was called, counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo told the court that the agency was withdrawing an earlier application seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four.

Awo told the court that since he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted the four detainees, he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the appellate court. Following the withdrawal of the application, Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the motion since there was no objection from counsel to the detainees, Mr Sunday Adebayo. Adebayo told newsmen that the release order of the four had been signed since they had perfected their bail conditions and he expressed optimism that the DSS would release them upon receiving the release order. He, however, said that for the eight, the sureties that withdrew had been replaced and his team was working to ensure that they also perfected their bail conditions so that they too could regain their freedom.

The DSS had approached the court on Aug. 9 with a motion seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four in order to keep them detained for further investigation.

The DSS claimed that the four namely: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday had greater involvement in the alleged arms stockpiling charge leveled against them.