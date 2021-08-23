You join cult, you waste your life – Ignatus Ajuru varsity VC warns students

Monday, August 23, 2021 11:29 pm


Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Ozo Mekuri Ndimele, has issued stern warning to the students of the institution to steer clear of cult activities in the school or face the consequences.

Ndimele appealed to the students to shun violence and report any suspicious character or movement around them to the school security and appropriate authorities for immediate action.

He advised the students to focus on the reason why they are in the institution rather than give their lives as sacrificial offerings for money rituals or engage in senseless cult related activities.

It would be recalled that there was pandemonium on Thursday last week at a sister state University, Rivers State University, RSU when some gunmen suspected to be cultists who are students shot dead a final year student of the institution.

The incident happened at about 9 am on inside a canteen known as Gavida joint located at premises of the Management Science while the victim was having his breakfast.

One of the suspected killers, a 300 level student was apprehended.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni later revealed that a loaded pistol was found hidden in the underpants of the dead student as the Police detectives were about depositing his corpse at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UNIPORT.

