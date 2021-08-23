Kogi: Yahaya Bello speaks on successor, new Attah Igala

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he is grooming politicians across the state, to ensure that his successor will emerge from among them.

Bello made this known in an interview with Daily Trust.

Speaking on his possible successor Bello said he is grooming many good politicians to take over the mantle of leadership in the confluence state.

“At an appropriate time, I know that the person will emerge, and whoever emerges will be the best for Kogi State.

“I am grooming leaders across the state, from the local to the state level. By the time I will be concluding my second term in office, I want to assure you that anybody picked at the end of the day would be good for the state. I want to also assure you that the best person that would do even better than me shall emerge, by the grace of God.”

On the appointment of a new Atta Igala, the paramount ruler of Igala kingdom, the Governor said the process is ongoing and will soon be concluded.

He noted that Igala people have a rich tradition, which he will allow anyone to abridge.

His words : “The process is going on. It is almost completed. As soon as it is concluded we will make sure the announcement is made.

“I so much respect the traditional institution in Kogi State and I don’t want any imposition or manipulation whatsoever. Let the right person emerge. As soon as we have such person, we will make sure he is confirmed.

The News reports that the last Attah Igala, Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni II, died during an operation in Abuja in August last year.

Since that time, Igala people, the largest ethnic group in Kogi have been waiting patiently for government to announce his successor.